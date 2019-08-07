AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police were investigating Wednesday afternoon after a woman was found shot dead in her home in Aurora.
Police were called at 2:30 p.m. to the 500 block of South LaSalle Street in Aurora, near Bluff Park and not far from the Fox River, for a report that someone had been shot.
They found the woman in the house and she was pronounced dead by medics, police said.
Police were going through the house and investigating various leads late Wednesday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of any suspects.