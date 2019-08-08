



Adam Bramwell, a person of interest in the brutal July 18 knife attack on a recent DePaul University graduate, is now in custody outside of Houston, Texas, sources say.

He was apprehended by the Marshals Service of the United States Department of Justice on a Greyhound bus during a traffic stop outside Houston after they received a lead that he was on the bus, according to U.S. Marshals.

Bramwell, 32, was recently paroled from prison. He was serving a sentence through 2021, but he was paroled for good behavior after only having to serve half of his sentence for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The Marshals Service of the US Department of Justice has apprehended Adam Bramwell on an arrest warrant in Texas. Bramwell was wanted on 2 outstanding felony warrants and is a person of interest in an aggravated battery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. @USMarshalsHQ pic.twitter.com/5pc8mtQOMc — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 8, 2019

He was considered a fugitive of his mandatory supervised release.

He also has a track record of burglary and robbery and was arrested in March 2017 for violating his parole with an illegal gun after leading police on a foot chase.

According to court records, he told police he knew he wouldn’t stay in prison long, saying “Real talk, I’m just glad I got another day to hopefully be out again. I’ll be out in 3 years anyway.”

Early on June 18, police say someone brutally slashed the 22-year-old victim in the face and neck on Halsted Street just south of Lincoln and Fullerton avenues.

The recent graduate was walking down the street when police say the suspect attacked the woman, whom they believe he was attempting to sexually assault.

The young woman was left for dead, bleeding from the face and neck when a Good Samaritan found her.

Following the attack, the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Police said she was nearly killed. Her condition later was upgraded to serious.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in the knife attack on July 24, which they say shows the suspect looking for cars to steal the day before the attack. The man is shown rolling up on a bicycle to 353 N. Desplaines St. in the Fulton River District and going through a garage before eventually making off with a car.

Last week police were searching for Bramwell in relation to a carjacking and beating in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police already had a mugshot on file for Adam Bramwell, 32, and he has two active warrants out for his arrest.

He is wanted most recently in connection with an aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery that happened Saturday, July 13, in the 1800 block of North Fremont Street, police said.