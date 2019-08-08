CHICAGO (CBS) — A front moving through Illinois will bring isolated showers south of Kankakee and that will also bring dry conditions through Thursday night.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunny skies will be in the forecast throughout the weekend.
The next chance for rain will come Monday afternoon.
Tune in at 5:00 and 6:00 when Mary Kay will have more to say on what we can expect weather wise for the next few days.
TONIGHT: Clear, low around 62.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, expect a high of 85.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures around 88.