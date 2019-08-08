  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A front moving through Illinois will bring isolated showers south of Kankakee and that will also bring dry conditions through Thursday night.

                            (Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunny skies will be in the forecast throughout the weekend.

The next chance for rain will come Monday afternoon.

                          (Credit: CBS)

                      (Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Clear, low around 62.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, expect a high of 85.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures around 88.