



The Chicago Bears open their NFL preseason tonight against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Here are some things you need to know before you go to a game this year.

Time: Kickoff is 7 p.m. For those who don’t have tickets, you can stream the game at chicagobears.com. WBBM Newsradio (105.9) will have full coverage.

Digital tickets: Fans will need their tickets downloaded to their phones to enter the stadium. Tickets can be managed on the Chicago Bears app or at this link.

Security: The team advises fans to arrive early and be patient during the security screening. Metal detectors are used and fans will need to place larger items, like cellphones, keys and cameras next to the detectors.

Bag Policy: One page per fan will be allowed, provided the bag meet this criteria:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x12”

One-gallon re-sealable clear freezer bag

Women’s clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with one of the clear plastic bags

Medical bags for accompanying patron

Tailgating: Tailgating is allowed on all surface lots of the Museum Campus, the upper level of the Waldron Deck and the Southwest Parking Facilities (McCormick Place 31st Street Lot B only). Party set-ups and grills that exceed the one designated parking space are prohibited.

Tailgate set-ups cannot block vehicles entering or exiting the parking lots; set-ups in violation will be removed. Open containers of alcohol are not permitted outside of the parking lots, on the surrounding park lands or on the shuttles. Chicago Police Officers will issue citations for violators. Tailgating during the games or after night games (including McCormick Place 31st St. Lot B) and consuming alcohol in the “Family Friendly” No Alcohol lots are all prohibited.

Getting To The Game: For more information regarding schedules, locations, and fares, log on to Metrarail.com or call (312) 322-6777.

From Ogilvie Transportation Center (OTC) and Union Station: From OTC and Union Station, the #128 Soldier Field Express buses travel a non-stop route to Soldier Field.

South Shore Line: The South Shore Metra line runs trains on the Metra Electric Line from South Bend, Indiana to downtown Chicago. For more information, log on to NICTD.com or call (312) 322-6777.

CTA: Buses & ‘L’ Trains Soldier Field can be reached on the #128 Soldier Field Express and the #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express buses.

To exit Soldier Field after the game, board #128 and #146 buses along the west side of the Transportation Center (“East Museum Lot”) at the corner of McFetridge and Museum Campus Drive, just northeast of the stadium.

The Red, Orange, and Green Lines stop at Roosevelt Station, between State Street and Wabash Avenue, where transfers can be made to the #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express bus, or walk east on Roosevelt Road through Museum Campus to the stadium.

For more information on CTA, log on to TransitChicago.com.

Pace: Soldier Field Express Buses: The bus service providing express service from suburban locations to Soldier Field runs only during the regular season. Pace Soldier Field Express Buses will NOT be in operation for Bears playoff games. Please plan accordingly.

Uber, Taxi Cabs and Ride Sharing: The designated pregame drop-off locations are at the 18th St. turnaround just west of Lake Shore Drive and on Balbo Dr. at Columbus Dr. Postgame pick-up location is ONLY on Balbo Drive at Columbus Drive north of Soldier Field (subject to change). Uber is the preferred ride of the Chicago Bears.

Parking: Most parking facilities immediately surrounding the stadium require a pre-paid parking coupon. These facilities open four hours prior to kickoff and close two hours after the game.

There is also cash parking available at McCormick Place Lot C – Lakeside ($35- No shuttle service available) and 18th Street ($55 plus service fee of $5 for a total of $60- pre-paid coupon only). Click here for information about parking off site at places like Grant Park, Millennium Park and 31st Street.

The Bears have more information in their A to Z game guide here.