CHICAGO (CBS) — A crowd clad in white filled Daley Plaza Thursday evening for Chicago’s annual Diner en Blanc event.
This year marks the eighth edition of the event in Chicago. Diner en Blanc is held in more than 80 cities worldwide.
As the website for the event describes it: “(T)housands of people dressed entirely in white descend on a landmark public space with everything they need for an elegant soirée in tow, including folding table and chairs, gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware and a tablecloth.”
Diner en Blanc is a tradition that started in France more than 30 years ago, and then made its way to the U.S>
Guests must be invited – either as returning members, new members sponsored by returning members, or guests who have registered on a waiting list.
The location is a secret until the night of the event, the website explained. Guests meet at a departure point and are directed to the event site at that point.