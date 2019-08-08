CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 60,000 rubber ducks will hit the open water Thursday afternoon for a good cause.
The 14th annual Ducky Derby on the Chicago River, which raises money for the Special Olympics, begins with a family festival at 10 a.m. near the Michigan Avenue bridge.
“They [Special Olympics] provide these kids and young adults with opportunity; opportunity to compete, opportunity to show their bravery, opportunity to show their kindness, their skill, their courage, so many different things,” said Ducky Derby Ambassador Maria Meyer.
Approximately 63,000 rubber ducks will splash down at 1 p.m. at the Wabash Avenue bridge.
The “parent” of the first ducks to cross the finish line at the Columbus Drive bridge will win prices, including a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, $2,500 cash, an all-inclusive vacation to Mexico, and more.
To adopt a duck click here, or stop by 401 N. Michigan Av. before 12:30 p.m..