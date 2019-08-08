CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Jeanette Luna Wednesday.
Police found Luna inside a home in the 500 block of South Lasalle Street around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a call of a person shot.
Paramedics attempted to save her, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
During their investigation police say they discovered that a boy in the home shot the gun and fled the home.
Police found him shortly before 9 p.m. at another home in Aurora.
The boy is charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card.