Filed Under:Aurora, aurora shooting, Jeanette Luna


CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Jeanette Luna Wednesday.

Police found Luna inside a home in the 500 block of South Lasalle Street around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a call of a person shot.

Jeanette Luna

Jeanette Luna was found shot to death in a home in Aurora on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Credit: Luna family)

Paramedics attempted to save her, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

During their investigation police say they discovered that a boy in the home shot the gun and fled the home.

Police found him shortly before 9 p.m. at another home in Aurora.

The boy is charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card.