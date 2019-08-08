CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lincoln Park slasher suspect is now in custody after being on the run for weeks.
He was finally captured Thursday more than a thousand miles away in Texas.
CBS 2’s Tara Molina has the story from Lincoln Park tracking the latest developments.
Adam Bramwell was arrested on a Greyhound bus during a traffic stop by U.S. Marshals. They found out what bus he was on, tracked it down and brought him in right outside of Houston.
He’s been on the run for weeks but now Adam Bramwell is in police custody after being arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. He was wanted in two violent crimes that rocked the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
First a carjacking in Lincoln Park on July 13 where a 56-year-old woman was pulling into her garage when he ordered her out of the car and demanded money. He allegedly choked her, pulled her hair, knocked her to the ground and drove off in her car.
He had a knife, just like the man behind the heinous attack near DePaul’s campus five days later.
A 22-year-old recent graduate had her face and neck slashed with a knife. She rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Surveillance videos were released of that suspect. He had the same method of operation. He was riding a bike into a parking garage in the Fulton River District where police said he stole another car.
Bramwell was just recently paroled. He was released on good behavior, but was supposed to be behind bars until 2021. That was for an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.