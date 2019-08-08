(CBS) — However close the two might or might not be, former Governor Rod Blagojevich and President Trump clearly have a lot in common, particularly their love for the spotlight and that they both consider themselves the victims of overzealous federal investigations.
Trump also has personally donated $7,000 to Blagojevich’s campaigns ($5,000 in 2002 and $2,000 in 2007) before his conviction, and his hotel and casino organization donated another $2,000 in 2003.
Blagojevich has served more than seven years of his sentence, following his 2011 conviction for, among other things, trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected president in 2008.
Trump repeatedly has suggested Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence was too severe for his crimes.
“I am thinking about commuting his sentence. He’s been in jail for seven years, over a phone call where nothing happens. But over a phone — where nothing happened. Over a phone call where — which, you know, he shouldn’t have said what he said, but it was braggadocio, you would say. I would think that there have been many politicians — I’m not one of them, by the way, just in case — but that have said a lot worse over telephones,” Trump said Wednesday.
Federal wire taps recorded Blagojevich talking with others about looking for favors in return for an Senate appointment, famously referring to it as “f—ing golden.”