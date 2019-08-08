WWE SummerSlam 2019 Picks: Brock Lesnar Defends Universal ChampionshipSummerSlam 2019, WWE's second biggest event, goes to Toronto, where a Brock Lesnar-Seth Rollins rematch headlines a card filled with title matches.

Chicago Bears: What You Need To Know Before You Go To Soldier FieldThe Chicago Bears open their NFL preseason tonight against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Here are some things you need to know before you go to a game this year.

White Sox, Yankees To Play At 'Field Of Dreams' In Iowa In 2020The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees are set to play the first major league game in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams," in 2020.

The Northwestern Quarterback Question: Hunter Johnson or TJ Green?"I've been in the system now. This is my fifth year, so I know it like the back of my hand. And I feel very confident in what I'm doing on the field, which allows me to play much faster."

Happ's Slam Leads Quintana, Cubs Over Athletics 10-1Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Victor Caratini connected and Javier Báez kept up his latest hot streak with two hits and two RBIs as the Cubs responded with a rout of their own after Oakland pounded them 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Nova Pitches 8 Scoreless, White Sox Beat Tigers 8-1The White Sox took three of four games from the Tigers and went 5-2 on their trip to Philadelphia and Detroit.