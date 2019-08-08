(CBS) — Rod Blagojevich began serving his 14-year prison sentence for corruption in March of 2012. Here are five facts about the former governor:
1) He started serving his sentence at Englewood Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security prison in Jefferson County, Colorado, about 15 miles southwest of Denver.
He was transferred in November 2014 to less restrictive minimum-security prison camp on the same campus.
2) He was the 40th governor of Illinois, elected in 2002 and again in 2006.
3) He was arrested on Dec. 9, 2008, for political corruption and ultimately convicted on several charges, including for his attempts to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat after Obama was elected President. Blagojevich was also convicted of shakedowns involving a children’s hospital, racetrack owner and a building executive.
4) Federal investigators used wiretaps as evidence of Blagojevich’s shakedown. In perhaps the most famous tape, Blagojevich refers to the Senate seat as “f***ing golden.”
“I’ve got this thing and it’s f***ing golden, and, uh, uh, I’m just not giving it up for f***ing nothing.”
5) In June, 2018 he files clemency paperwork, officially asking President Trump to commute his prison sentence. The move comes days after Trump told reporters he was considering commuting his sentence.