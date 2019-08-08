  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, home invasion, Local TV, shooting, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 38-year-old man was shot in the back during a home invasion early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said three men broke into a couple’s apartment near 78th and Ridgeland around 2:15 a.m. and forced them out of bed.

The victim started fighting with his attackers, and one of them shot him in the back.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. His girlfriend was not injured.

Police said it did not appear the home invaders stole anything. No one was in custody Thursday morning.

Area South detectives were investigating.