CHICAGO (CBS) — A 38-year-old man was shot in the back during a home invasion early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said three men broke into a couple’s apartment near 78th and Ridgeland around 2:15 a.m. and forced them out of bed.
The victim started fighting with his attackers, and one of them shot him in the back.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. His girlfriend was not injured.
Police said it did not appear the home invaders stole anything. No one was in custody Thursday morning.
Area South detectives were investigating.