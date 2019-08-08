CHICAGO (CBS) — The search continues for three gunmen who burst into a South Shore home on Thursday and shot a man inside.
CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story near 78th and Ridgeland with what she’s learned about the attack.
Police are still trying to figure out what happened inside the victim’s apartment. Police said the victim was home with his girlfriend when three men stormed into their bedroom.
It was inside the apartment near 78th and Ridgeland where officers found a 38-year-old man shot in the back. At some point investigators were looking for something behind a gate.
The victims said three men got into the first floor apartment and forced them out of bed. The victim told police there was a struggle and that’s when one of the intruders shot him in the back.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. He’s expected to be OK.
As far as a motive, it’s unclear because police said nothing was taken from the home.