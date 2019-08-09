CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wanted in a Rogers Park sexual assault was arrested in Michigan and now faces several felony charges.
Borbor Sesay was extradited from Grand Rapids, Mich., and was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual assault and one felony count of robbery, Chicago police said.
Police say Sesay followed a woman after she got off the CTA Red Line to her apartment, where he attacked and sexually assaulted her.
The assault happened in the 1300 block of West Lunt Avenue on July 9, around 1:30 a.m.
Developing …