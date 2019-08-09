  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three homes were damaged in a fire early Friday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. at a 1.5-story bungalow near 62nd and Artesian.

Fire Department officials said the flames spread to the homes on both sides. Crews called in a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra manpower.

The house where the fire started was completely gutted in the blaze. The house to the south also had major fire damage. The home to the north had minor damage.

The fire was extinguished by about 5:30 a.m.

Fire Department officials said the bungalow where the fire started was being rehabbed, and was not occupied at the time.

The other two homes were occupied, but no injuries were reported.