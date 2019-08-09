CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications is preparing for a busy weekend including large events such as the Bud Billiken Parade, Northalsted Market Days and the Backstreet Boys concert at the United Center.
OEMC stresses that people should be aware of their surroundings in large crowds at the many events and festivals taking place throughout the city and report any suspicious activity.
Another consideration is staying safe in the heat. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and mid-80s over the weekend, so people are reminded to be cognizant of weather condition and heed messages from officials.
Should an emergency arise, attendees should follow the direction of public safety officials.
The Bud Billiken Parade steps off Saturday at 10 a.m. in Bronzeville.
The parade route goes from King Drive at Oakwood Boulevard and then south to end in Washington Park, where the “It Takes a Village” family fair runs until 4 p.m.
The 38th annual Northalsted Market Days will be Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Boystown and Lakeview area.
Other weekend events include the BTN Big 10 10K Run 2019 in Grand Park on Sunday; Retro on Roscoe Friday through Sunday at Damen; the White Sox homestand against the Oak A’s at Guaranteed Rate Field from Friday to Sunday.