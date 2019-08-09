  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several lanes on the outbound Dan Ryan were closed near 18th due to a serious crash Friday afternoon.

An overturned vehicle was on fire shortly after 4 p.m.

Two lanes of outbound traffic were flowing as of 4:43 p.m. All lanes opened around 5 p.m.

Traffic was also slowed on the Kennedy and estimated to be taking about one hour and 40 minutes from O’Hare to downtown at 4:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. 