CHICAGO (CBS) — Several lanes on the outbound Dan Ryan were closed near 18th due to a serious crash Friday afternoon.
An overturned vehicle was on fire shortly after 4 p.m.
Two lanes of outbound traffic were flowing as of 4:43 p.m. All lanes opened around 5 p.m.
Traffic was also slowed on the Kennedy and estimated to be taking about one hour and 40 minutes from O’Hare to downtown at 4:40 p.m.
This is a developing story.