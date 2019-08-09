CHICAGO (CBS) — Can you say cute?
Elisa is the PAWS Pet of the Week. She is an eight-year-old miniature Pinscher mix with impeccable manners and an adorable smile.
She loves belly rubs and treats but is looking for family who can help manage her diet and get her back to a healthy weight.
Elisa also loves to snuggle and would make a great addition to family. She along with many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Adoption Center in Lincoln Park.
Click on the PAWS website for more information and details on Elisa and other fantastic furry critters looking for forever homes.
If you’re out in the suburbs, last week’s PAWS pet is still available for adoption. Aldo is a seven-year-old rat terrier who loves long walks, car rides and trips to the park. He hasn’t met a stuffed toy he didn’t love and really likes to play with kids.
Aldo is available at the North Shore Adoption Center in Highland Park.