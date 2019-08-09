CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver knocked down a tree in the Edgewater neighborhood early Friday, when the low-hanging branches of the tree punctured the roof of a box truck.
Police said the driver was heading west on Hollywood Avenue around 12:40 a.m., when the branch of a tree punched through the roof of the truck at the corner of Hollywood and Kenmore avenues.
No one was injured, but the tree was knocked down, and the trunk broke near the roots.
The driver used a hatchet and a saw to cut the tree out of his truck.
