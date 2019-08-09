  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Edgewater, Local TV, Tree In Truck

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver knocked down a tree in the Edgewater neighborhood early Friday, when the low-hanging branches of the tree punctured the roof of a box truck.

Police said the driver was heading west on Hollywood Avenue around 12:40 a.m., when the branch of a tree punched through the roof of the truck at the corner of Hollywood and Kenmore avenues.

No one was injured, but the tree was knocked down, and the trunk broke near the roots.

The driver used a hatchet and a saw to cut the tree out of his truck.

No injuries were reported.