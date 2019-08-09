CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 Chicago’s Tim McNicholas got a tip about garbage routinely piling up in a West Loop neighborhood.
Sure enough, bags of putrid refuse were found overflowing in an alley near Washington and Aberdeen.
Got a gross tip this morning about an overflowing trash pile in the West Loop near Washington and Aberdeen. People in the neighborhood tell me it’s been a recurring problem here for months. I’m calling the city to try to get some answers and see if they can clean it up. pic.twitter.com/zIVmxsWQl5
— Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) August 9, 2019
CBS 2 called the city and minutes later, city Streets and Sanitation workers pulled up.
However, we are still looking into why this has been an ongoing problem for residents. They say it’s been a problem for months.
Developing …