Basketball Hall Of Famer Bill Walton To Join Jason Benetti In Broadcast Booth For White Sox-Angels Game On Aug. 16Benetti and Walton have worked together before, calling college basketball games at the Maui Invitational last November.

Carolina Panthers Out-Kick Bears In Preseason OpenerWith Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro battling for the Chicago Bears kicking job, the best kicking effort in Thursday's preseason opener came instead from Carolina Panthers rookie Joey Slye.

Cubs Clobber Reds, Gain Their Biggest NL Central Lead Of SeasonAnthony Rizzo had a pair of hits as part of a 30th birthday celebration, Nicholas Castellanos added to his Chicago surge with a pair of homers and the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night for their biggest NL Central lead of the season.

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Picks: Brock Lesnar Defends Universal ChampionshipSummerSlam 2019, WWE's second biggest event, goes to Toronto, where a Brock Lesnar-Seth Rollins rematch headlines a card filled with title matches.

Chicago Bears: What You Need To Know Before You Go To Soldier FieldThe Chicago Bears open their NFL preseason tonight against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Here are some things you need to know before you go to a game this year.

White Sox, Yankees To Play At 'Field Of Dreams' In Iowa In 2020The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees are set to play the first major league game in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams," in 2020.