By Tim McNicholas
Filed Under:Aberdeen, garbage, Washington Street, West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 Chicago’s Tim McNicholas got a tip about garbage routinely piling up in a West Loop neighborhood.

Sure enough, bags of putrid refuse were found overflowing in an alley near Washington and Aberdeen.

CBS 2 called the city and minutes later, city Streets and Sanitation workers pulled up.

However, we are still looking into why this has been an ongoing problem for residents. They say it’s been a problem for months.

Developing …

