CHICAGO (CBS) — A 42-year-old Wheaton man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Jewell Road in Winfield Friday.
Winfield police, fire and EMS responded to the incident shortly after 6:30 a.m.
A 67-year-old Winfield man was driving a 2009 Honda Fit when he collided with Nathan Troia, police said..
Troia was transported to Central DuPage Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
The crash is under investigation by Winfield police and the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.