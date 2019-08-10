  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were shot in a drive-by shooting in Marquette Park. One of the victims is in critical condition.

According to Chicago police, the men were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

One of the victims, 24, was transferred to Holy Cross hospital in critical condition

The second victim, 29, was shot in the right side of the body.

The third and fourth victims, ages 20 and 23, were shot in the right leg.

The three victims were transferred to Holy Cross in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

 