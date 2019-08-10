CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot was riding his bicycle in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police say the 34-year-old was riding in the 2500 block of South Sawyer shortly before noon when a black Nissan approached him at the corner of 25th and Sawyer.
Someone from inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the bicyclist striking him multiple times before feeling.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody.
Area Central detectives are investigating.