Looking to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a New American spot to a French restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut around town.

90th Meridian

Photo: Kyle D./Yelp

90th Meridian is a bar and New American spot, offering tapas and more, that recently opened at 231 S. La Salle in the Loop. On the menu, you’ll find burgers, salads and soups.

Barrel House Kitchen & Tap

Photo: Barrel House Kitchen & Tap/Yelp

Wander over to 5100 N. Harlem Ave. and you’ll find Barrel House Kitchen & Tap, a new bar and traditional American spot. Look for tacos, sandwiches and salads on the menu.

Francois Frankie

Photo: Brendan B./Yelp

Stroll past 222 W. Randolph St. in the Loop and you’ll find Francois Frankie, a French spot. Don’t miss the vegetable crudites and hummus.

