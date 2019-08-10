CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Bears wrap up their final practice open to fans, they got to see tight end Trey Burton for the first time in over a week as he recovers from an off season sports hernia surgery.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has the latest from his reporter’s notebook in Bourbonnais.

Trey Burton Is Back

Burton only participated in a limited fashion and did not take part in team activities. Head Coach Matt Nagy said he’ll continue to take it slow with Burton.

“It’s been really frustrating,” Burton said. “I want to be out there with the guys. I can’t stand sitting on the sideline or not playing, so it’s really frustrating from that standpoint. But there is a bigger picture in mind.”

Burton went on to say despite frustrations, he has to trust the judgement of the medical staff.

Anthony Miller Leaves With Injury

Second year Bears receiver Anthony Miller left practice with a foot/ankle injury after landing on it awkwardly during a drill.

Miller tweeted “I’m good” after leaving but deleted the tweet shortly after.

“I think he rolled it,” Nagy said. “We’ll see. He’ll be all right – I hope so, at least. We’ll see how tough he is.”

Miller missed time last season with a separated shoulder.

Big Fan Turnout

After a huge fan turnout for the first weekend of training camp with over 8,000 attendees, more than 9,000 fans showed up at today’s Bears practice.

What’s Next?

The Bears will hold their final practice tomorrow in Bourbonnais before heading back up to Halas Hall. Practice will be closed to the public.