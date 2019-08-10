CHICAGO (CBS) — An internal affairs investigation is underway into a Chicago police officer and his supervisors for a ride given to former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan.
In a video posted on his Facebook page August 2, Hogan is seen in the front seat of a squad car riding across the tarmac at O’Hare International Airport.
Around that same time Hogan was scheduled to sign autographs at a sports convention in Rosemont.
A Chicago police spokesperson said Saturday that the escort was not authorized.
In a statement he added, “We are in the process of revoking credentials for the officer to operate a vehicle on airport grounds pending the investigation.”