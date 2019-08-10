CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the man suspected in an attempted child abduction Friday night.
According to Naperville police, the victim said she was sitting in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle with her son seated in the back. She said a man approached and attempted to pull her child out of the vehicle.
“After failing to remove the child from the vehicle, the male fled on foot, northbound from the scene,” police stated in a press release.
The suspect is described as a white male, in his 20’s, with blonde hair, thin build, clean shaven, wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts. Police released a sketch of the suspect.
The incident took place at 437 Aurora Avenue around 11 p.m. The victim told police she and her son had just attended a Rotary Hill function in the park.
The mother and her child were not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6666.