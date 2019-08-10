CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were arrested shortly after midnight for striking a CPD squad car in the South Chicago neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the officers were traveling westbound on the 8100 Block of South Jeffery when a male driver that was traveling eastbound in a stolen Audi swerved into oncoming traffic, striking the officers.
The two officers were transported to area hospitals in good condition as a result of the crash.
Police also said they recovered several weapons from the stolen vehicle.
Charges are pending.