Filed Under:CPD Crash, South Chicago, stolen vehicle, Weapons Recovered

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were arrested shortly after midnight for striking a CPD squad car in the South Chicago neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the officers were traveling westbound on the 8100 Block of South Jeffery when a male driver that was traveling eastbound in a stolen Audi swerved into oncoming traffic, striking the officers.

The two officers were transported to area hospitals in good condition as a result of the crash.

Police also said they recovered several weapons from the stolen vehicle.

Charges are pending.

 