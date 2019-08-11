CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were looking for a 15-year-old girl who had been missing for a day from her West Rogers Park neighborhood home.
Anahi Cruz, 15, was last seen on Saturday. She is missing from the 7400 block of North Artesian Avenue, police said.
Anahi was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and light colored gym shoes, police said. She also had a black shoulder bag, police said.
At the time she was last seen, Anahi was going to River Park, a few miles to the south and west at 5100 N. Francisco Ave.
Anahi is Hispanic, stands 5 feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair, and a medium complexion, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Police Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.