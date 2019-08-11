ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Arlington Heights quickly arrested a man in the robbery of a Dunkin’ Donuts in the northwest suburb this weekend.
Around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, a lone masked man walked into the Dunkin’ Donuts at 4204 N. Arlington Heights Rd. at Lake Cook Road, police said. The suspect displayed a handgun and announced a robbery, and the clerk complied, police said.
The robber left, and police were called immediately. Officers broadcast a subject description, and officers from Buffalo Grove – on the Lake County side of Lake-Cook Road – immediately assisted to patrol the concurrent jurisdiction where the Dunkin’ Donuts is located, police said.
A Buffalo Grove officer found a suspicious man living a bicycle over a fence outside a home just west of the crime scene, police said. The officer tried to stop the man and talk to him, but he abandoned the bicycle and tried to run off, police said.
Buffalo Grove officers caught up to the man after a short chase and detained him, police said. Meanwhile, a K-9 unit succeeded in finding a gun the suspect allegedly threw away in a nearby park.
Luke J. Kulick, 25, of Buffalo Grove, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm police said.