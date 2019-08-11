CHICAGO (CBS) — The star of “Hamilton” in Chicago got a special honor from fans Sunday.
Miguel Cervantes performed with the kids at of the Happiness Club.
Cervantes played guitar and sang along as the kids performed a medley of songs from the hit musical.
The Happiness Club then presented Cervantes with its Art of the Year award.
Cervantes has called Chicago home since he took on the lead role in “Hamilton” nearly three years ago. In so doing, he filled the shoes of Hamilton playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, who originated the role in the Broadway edition in New York.
The Chicago production of “Hamilton” closes in January.