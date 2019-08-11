CHICAGO (CBS)– A gunman opened fire into a crowd of people on Chicago’s west side, leaving six people wounded early Sunday morning.
One of the victims, who was shot in the back, is in critical condition. Most of the victims are being treated at Mount Sinai hospital.
Police responded around 2:47 a.m. to the 3500 block of west Lake, in East Garfield Park, where they found six victims.
Police said the victims were standing in a large group when someone started shooting from a light-colored sedan.
The bullets hit a 25-year-old man and five women between 27 to 38 years old.
It is still unknown why the victims were gathered outside at that time. No one is in custody.
This is a developing story.