CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were searching Sunday evening for a 14-year-old boy who went missing more than a week earlier from Logan Square neighborhood.
Juan Alvarez was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 3, in the 2000 block of North Spaulding Avenue. He is known also to frequent the area of Drake and Shakespeare avenues, police said.
Juan is Hispanic, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 136 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion.
Police did not specify what Juan was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Police Area North Special Victims Unit, at (312) 744-8266.