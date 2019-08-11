CHICAGO (CBS) — A 49-year-old woman had been missing for nearly a week Sunday from the Austin neighborhood, and she may be in need of medical attention.
Sonia Larson was last seen on Monday, Aug. 5, in the 1000 block of North Mason Avenue, police said.
She is white and 49 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches and weighing 125 pounds, with brown-gray hair and brown eyes, and a light complexion, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit, at (312) 744-8266.