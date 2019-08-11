SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — It was a special day at the Illinois State Fair, as men and women who served our country were honored.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker took a moment Sunday to remember the sacrifices by military veterans and their families on the Lincoln Stage at the State Fair.
Speaking to a crowd, the governor presented a plaque declaring the day as Veterans’ Day at the fair.
“I believe that it is a core responsibility of our government to serve those who served us,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker also spoke at a Celebration of Life memorial services hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Later in the day, Pritzker marched in the Illinois State Fair Veterans’ Day Parade.