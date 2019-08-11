  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s your chance to enjoy nearly two dozen flavors of sangria and Latin food.

The Sangria Festival in Chicago kicks off next weekend in Humboldt Park on Aug. 17 and 18. The festival will feature live music performances from blues to jazz and salsa.

Festival host Mike Oquendo joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to preview next week’s festival.

Oquendo said the festival will feature 20 different types of sangrias.

He said the key to sangria is a variety of differnt fruits and wines. He recommends pomegranate and berry flavors.

Festival tickets start at $15.