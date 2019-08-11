CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired in the direction of a marked Chicago police squad car in the Lawndale neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, officers in a marked squad car were stopped at a stop sign when an offender in a black Nissan sedan fired shots.
Officers stopped the offending vehicle in the 1700 block of south Kostner. A female and male were taken into custody and police said a weapon was recovered.
The incident took place just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
The officers were not injured.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.