CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired in the direction of a marked Chicago police squad car in the Lawndale neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, officers in a marked squad car were stopped at a stop sign when an offender in a black Nissan sedan fired shots.

Officers stopped the offending vehicle in the 1700 block of south Kostner. A female and male were taken into custody and police said a weapon was recovered.

The incident took place just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The officers were not injured.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. 

 

 