CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has died a day after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a bus shelter, and injured her and another woman, in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center on Sunday.
The crash which involved a Ford Explorer, happened at 61st and King Drive around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The two 60-year-old women were transported to local hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The surviving victim was initially taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.
The bus shelter was left toppled over, shattered glass and police tape separating traffic from the criminal investigation into the driver.
“I see the truck … he’s doing like 80,” said Tyrone Verser, who witnessed the crash. “The guy hit her so hard, man. Wow.”
“It could’ve been us. That could’ve been us,” Glenetta Gibens said. “That van coming around on speed chase and didn’t stop, came back around again. That’s when the police got them.”
One of Gibens’ longtime friends was one of the two hurt and taken to hospitals. She said that victim would often spend time talking with others at the shelter.
One person was taken into custody late Saturday, and charges were pending, police said.