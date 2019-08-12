CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have announced their Major League Baseball schedules for the 2020 season.
The Sox open at home at Guaranted Rate Field against the Kansas City Royals on March 26. That’s not a typo: It’s March 26–the earliest-ever start to the professional baseball season in the United States.
The Cubs open in Milwaukee on the same day, but that stadium has a retractable roof. The North Siders’ home opener in March 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Not that fans need the reminder, but the average high temperature in March is 45 degrees.
Also, #Cubs night home games before Memorial Day and after Labor Day will start at 6:40 pm CT next season.
— Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) August 12, 2019
The 2020 Crosstown Series will be played July 7-8 at Guaranteed Rate Field and July 20-21 at Wrigley Field.
On August 13, the White Sox will play host to the New York Yankees in MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams.” An 8,000-seat ballpark will be constructed at the site.
The Cubs hit the road for a first-ever trip to London to play a pair of games (as the visiting team) against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 13-14.