Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Chicago Police Department, Chicago Shootings, Police Involved Shootings


CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers were involved in two separate weekend shootings.

Sunday morning officers saw two men shooting into a group of people near 63rd and Halsted.

They returned fire at those gunmen, but both ran off.

One person later showed up at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound.

It is not clear if the person was hurt during the initial shooting or by police.

About an hour later in Lawndale officers were stopped at a light near 18th and Kostner when they say 26-year-old Danny Martinez, of Waukegan, started shooting at them from a black car. 

Martinez and a 35-year-old woman were later arrested.

Danny Martinez, 26, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or fireman, according to Chicago police. (Credit: CPD)

The woman was released, but Martinez was charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or fireman.