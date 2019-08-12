CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers were involved in two separate weekend shootings.
Sunday morning officers saw two men shooting into a group of people near 63rd and Halsted.
They returned fire at those gunmen, but both ran off.
One person later showed up at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound.
It is not clear if the person was hurt during the initial shooting or by police.
About an hour later in Lawndale officers were stopped at a light near 18th and Kostner when they say 26-year-old Danny Martinez, of Waukegan, started shooting at them from a black car.
Martinez and a 35-year-old woman were later arrested.
The woman was released, but Martinez was charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or fireman.