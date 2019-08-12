  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Concerns about severe weather in the Chicago area blew over Monday night, though heavy rain south of the area remained a concern.

As of 8:40 p.m., the some light rain was falling in much of the city of Chicago, but heavy rain was largely confined far to the south from LaSalle and Kankakee counties to Rensselaer, Indiana.

Futurecast: 08.12.19

Concerns about possible flooding persisted in those areas, since tropical-like rainfall rates of an inch per hour were expected in that zone, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported.

Severe Weather Risk: 08.12.19

While the Chicago area had been forecast under at least a marginal risk of severe weather earlier in the day, the latest forecast shows no risk of severe weather until some distance downstate. Peoria remains under a “slight” risk of severe weather, Champaign under an “enhanced” risk.

Damaging Winds Risk: 08.12.19

Tornado Risk: 08.12.19

Concerns about damaging winds also remain in place downstate – particularly in Central Illinois. A 30 percent chance of damaging winds within 25 miles is still forecast for Champaign, as well as a 5 percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles.

The Storm Protection Center decided not to issue a tornado watch for the Chicago area or any nearby counties. A tornado watch is, however, in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for several downstate counties – affecting municipalities including Champaign, Danville, Decatur, and Springfield.

