CHICAGO (CBS)– Officials are searching for a man who went missing after a boating accident in Gary, Indiana Sunday night.
In a Facebook post, police said the boat capsized near Marquette Beach just before 6 p.m.
Police said 45-year-old Pawel Knych was on the speedboat that capsized. His cell phone and life vest were recovered with the boat, but police said he has not been located.
The missing man was wearing a gray t-shirt and white swim trunks. He is 6 feet, 4 inches and approximately 280 pounds.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gary Police.
Multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing search.