



— City and state officials are looking for input from the public as they propose changes on parts of Lake Shore Drive.

The Illinois and Chicago departments of transportation have been executing a study on how to improve North Lake Shore Drive for the past few years. The study encompasses the stretch from Grand Avenue all the way north to the Drive’s terminus at Hollywood Avenue.

Meetings were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday on improvements for the Lakeview stretch of the Drive, between Diversey Parkway and Irving Park Road.

As posted by the East Lake View Neighbors group, the proposed changes include a southbound entrance and northbound exit ramp at Addison Street, which would involve northbound Lake Shore Drive traffic going under the Drive to go west on Addison Street.

Currently, Addison Street has a traffic light on Inner Lake Shore Drive and no exit or entrance on the Outer Drive. Traffic to Cubs games at Wrigley Field thus must either enter and exit the Drive at Irving Park Road to the north or Belmont Avenue to the south.

Also under consideration is the elimination of Recreation Drive – a road running parallel to Lake Shore Drive on park land just to the east with perpendicular parking on both sides. Meanwhile, a parking “lot” with about 80 diagonal spaces would be created on the east side of the Inner Drive – west of the Outer Drive – between Grace and Addison streets.

Meanwhile, the proposal also includes a plan for a tunnel at Briar Place where vehicles could cross under Lake Shore Drive to access Belmont Harbor and harbor parking. Access to the tunnel would be from Belmont Avenue.

Currently, in addition to the traffic underpasses at Irving Park and Belmont, there are also pedestrian underpasses south of Waveland Avenue, at Roscoe Street, and at Barry Avenue, and an underpass for both pedestrians and boats at Diversey Harbor.

There are two events to learn about the changes. The first was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bettie Port Hall at Temple Sholom, 3480 N. Lake Shore Dr., and the second for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lakeshore Café at St. Joseph Hospital, 2900 N. Lake Shore Dr.