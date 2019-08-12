CHICAGO (CBS) — An armed man, along with a female accomplice, robbed a Niles Wal-Mart on Sunday night, police said.
Niles Police responded to the Wal-Mart at 5630 W. Touhy Ave. for a report of a man with a gun around 7:40 p.m.
Police said the man brandished the weapon after store employees attemped to retrieve merchandise the man had stolen.
The gunman was described as a 25-35 year old white man wearing an orange baseball hat, white t-shirt, and black athletic style shorts.
The female suspect was described as a 25-35 year old Hispanic wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and sandals.
Anyone with information should call the Niles Police Department Detective Bureau at 847-588-6570.