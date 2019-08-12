CHICAGO (CBS)– Jermaine Alexander, 47, has been reported missing and was last seen in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, Alexander has “B.E.A.R.” tattooed on his right hand, with 1 letter on each finger. He also has a tattoo on his left inner forearm and one on his upper left arm.
He is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 250 pounds.
The missing man was last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts and gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.