Filed Under:Chicago, Man, Missing, Missing Person, West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS)– Jermaine Alexander, 47, has been reported missing and was last seen in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

         Credit: CPD

According to Chicago police, Alexander has “B.E.A.R.” tattooed on his right hand, with 1 letter on each finger. He also has a tattoo on his left inner forearm and one on his upper left arm.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 250 pounds.

The missing man was last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts and gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.