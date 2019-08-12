CHICAGO (CBS)– A suspect is in custody after firing several shots outside of Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Monday afternoon.

Active shooter response Taylor and Damen now secure. CFD has no patients. No one reported hit. Suspect in custody. Cfd leaving scene. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 12, 2019

According to Chicago fire officials, no one was injured.

“He walked up and started shooting at the building,” one witness told CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar. As the shooter stopped to reload, “by that time, a car tried to run him over.”

“Everybody ran into the building. He was coming behind us.”

Video shows VA police officers arresting the suspect, dressed in a white t-shirt and baggy pants, inside the hospital. He apparently did not fire any shots inside. A weapon was recovered, police said.

Witness says shooting happened outside of the hospital. Shooter then entered hospital. No word on injuries @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/5xLeYNLeJN — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 12, 2019

CBS 2’s Tim McNicolas tweeted video of the police response outside the hospital.

A chaotic scene outside the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center at Taylor and Damen after a report of shots fired. I am hearing there are no injuries, hospital has been shut down and one person is in custody. Waiting to learn more. pic.twitter.com/pG9eaHYfce — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) August 12, 2019

Chicago police said the hospital is currently shut down. A VA hospital said workers were ordered to shelter in place. Police said the building was not evacuated.

Per CPD: Shots were fired in vicinity of Jesse Brown VA Medical Center—unknown if inside or outside Unknown if anyone shot. Somebody is in custody. We are on the way. Updates to follow. @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 12, 2019

The medical center, located at 820 S. Damen Ave., is a 200-bed acute care facility that provides care to approximately 62,000 enrolled veterans in the Chicago area.

In 2009, Kermit Washington walked into the lobby of the same VA Center and fired a shot. Nobody was hurt.

Washington was charged with killing his parents inside their home, and he then went to the hospital, where he barricaced himself inside an emergency exam room for several hours.

This is a developing story.