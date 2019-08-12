BREAKING NEWSShots Fired Outside Jesse Brown VA Medical Center; Suspect In Custody
CHICAGO (CBS)– A suspect is in custody after firing several shots outside of Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago fire officials, no one was injured.

“He walked up and started shooting at the building,” one witness told CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar.  As the shooter stopped to reload, “by that time, a car tried to run him over.”

“Everybody ran into the building. He was coming behind us.”

A suspect who allegedly shot at the VA Hospital was taken into custody inside the lobby.

Video shows VA police officers arresting the suspect, dressed in a white t-shirt and baggy pants, inside the hospital. He apparently did not fire any shots inside. A weapon was recovered, police said.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicolas tweeted video of the police response outside the hospital.

Chicago police said the hospital is currently shut down. A VA hospital said workers were ordered to shelter in place. Police said the building was not evacuated.

The medical center, located at 820 S. Damen Ave., is a 200-bed acute care facility that provides care to approximately 62,000 enrolled veterans in the Chicago area.

In 2009, Kermit Washington walked into the lobby of the same VA Center and fired a shot. Nobody was hurt.

Washington was charged with killing his parents inside their home, and he then went to the hospital, where he barricaced himself inside an emergency exam room for several hours.

This is a developing story.