CHICAGO (CBS) — Whitney Young High School is honoring its most famous graduate by naming its new facility the Michelle Obama Athletic Complex.

A dedication ceremony and a block party to celebrate the opening were scheduled for Monday.

The former first lady could not attend, but she did tape a message for the event.

The $4 million facility has a field with artificial turf and a running track.

It will be the home for several sports at the Near West Side school.

Obama graduated from the Chicago Public Schools selective enrollment high school in 1981.