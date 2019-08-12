CHICAGO (CBS) — Whitney Young High School is honoring its most famous graduate by naming its new facility the Michelle Obama Athletic Complex.
A dedication ceremony and a block party to celebrate the opening were scheduled for Monday.
The former first lady could not attend, but she did tape a message for the event.
The $4 million facility has a field with artificial turf and a running track.
It will be the home for several sports at the Near West Side school.
Obama graduated from the Chicago Public Schools selective enrollment high school in 1981.