CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were warning the public about a string of burglaries targeting residences in Wicker Park.
In the incidents, burglars break into the residents and remove unspecified property, police said.
The break-ins happened at 6:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the 1500 block of North Elk Grove Avenue; between 8 p.m. and 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue; and between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the 1400 block of North Elk Grove Avenue, police said.
There are two offenders, though police only have a useful description of one. He is described as an African-American male between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing 160 to 170 pounds, with black hair and a dark-brown complexion.
Residents of the area are advised to be aware and tell their families and friends about the incidents, keep doors and windows locked, keep alarm systems and security cameras activated and working properly, and call 911 immediately in the event of spotting any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Area North Bureau of Detectives, at (312) 744-8263.