CHICAGO (CBS)– A convicted felon was charged Tuesday afternoon in connection with a gunfire incident at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center a day earlier, prosecutors said.
Bernard Harvey Jr., 40, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the Monday incident, according to the U.S States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that Harvey was previously convicted in Cook County court of multiple felonies – including gun offenses – and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm. His first firearms offense, to which he pleaded guilty, dates back to 1996. In 2004, he went to prison for four years carrying a firearm as a convicted felon.
Officials said the rifle that Harvey allegedly fired at the VA medical center had been reported stolen last month from a federal firearms licensee in Indiana, the complaint states.
The FBI said around 2:30 p.m. Monday, shots were first fired into the hospital entrance on Taylor Street – shattering the glass. Shots from the assault rifle continued inside.
No one was injured.
Officials said Harvey, of Indianapolis, illegally possessed the rifle he used on Aug. 12 at the medical center located at 820 S. Damen Ave.
Harvey was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.