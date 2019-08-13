  • CBS 2On Air

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A man stood charged in Evanston Tuesday with sexually assaulting a woman after he allegedly met her through a dating app and posed as a ride share driver.

Jason Taylor, 28, was charged with criminal sexual assault on Sunday, Evanston police said.

Jason Taylor, 28, is accused of posing as a ride share driver and sexually assaulting a woman in Evanston. (Credit: Evanston Police)

Police said on Tuesday, July 30, Taylor made contact with the victim – a Chicago woman in her 20s – through an unspecified dating app. He then posed as a ride share driver, and when the victim got into his car, he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police said Taylor also tried to make contact with university students in the area, but despite repeated attempts, no one agreed to meet him.

Taylor posted $100,000 bond after appearing in bond court in Skokie on Monday, police said.

The charges against Taylor are part of an ongoing and active investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at (847) 866-5040, or text CRIMES (274637) and enter EPDTIP when starting a message.